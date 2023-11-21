During the 54th International Film Festival of India opening night, Shahid Kapoor, amidst a star-studded ceremony, suffered a fall while performing. Kapoor, taking the stage to entertain with his hit songs, unexpectedly slipped during his energetic dance routine. A video circulating online captured the moment; as his performance neared its close, the actor lost balance and fell. However, displaying resilience, Kapoor swiftly recovered, concluding the act gracefully. Despite the stumble, he acknowledged the audience with blown kisses, refusing to let the mishap overshadow his spirited performance. Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Feared Dad Pankaj Kapoor Would Judge Him For Wanting To Be A Hero.

See Shahid Kapoor's Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)