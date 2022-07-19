Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan have teamed up for a project. The actor-director duo have joined hands for a love story, as per reports in Pinkvilla. The source close to the development has also revealed that Shahid has signed the movie on 'dotted' lines which will go on floors in 'last quarter of 2022'. Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Look Perfect Together In These Pictures From Their Switzerland Trip!

Have a Look:

EXCLUSIVE: #ShahidKapoor teams up with #DineshVijan for the first time on a unique Love Story; The yet untitled film will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries. Touted to be #Maddock's biggest love story till date, filming begins soon!https://t.co/PcvWZqJ4l5 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)