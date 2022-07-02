Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with their kids are having the best of time in Switzerland. The couple have dropped few pictures from their trip on social media and the latest ones shared by Shahid are simply romantic. The couple looks perfect together in these mushy pictures! This Unseen Video Of Mira Rajput Pulling In Husband Shahid Kapoor For A Passionate Kiss While Dancing Is Pure Love – WATCH.

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

ShaMira in Switzerland

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)