Shahid Kapoor has been showered with the sweetest wishes across social media platforms as he rings in his 42nd birthday today. His brother Ishaan Khatter too posted an unseen pic of the duo and penned a heartfelt note for his ‘Bade Miyan’. Ishaan wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor.” On Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday, Take a Look at Some of His Lovely Moments With His Family (View Pics).

Ishaan Khatter Wishes Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

