The box office report of the supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is out. After its first week, the film has grossed Rs 117.47 crore worldwide. Domestically, Shaitaan has earned Rs 81.60 crore. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati movie Vash. The movie follows a family tormented by a man with supernatural powers. R Madhavan and Jyotika also essay key roles in the movie. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)