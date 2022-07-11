Ranbir Kapoor would be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the film Shamshera that is set to be released on July 22. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have shared that actor’s new stills as Balli in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and rugged look. The actor’s character is seen in a dhoti-clad avatar in these new stills. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor And Vaani Kapoor Exude Hotness In Their Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor In Shamshera

Brave & action-packed! Our Balli 💪 Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/HoTKYK0IA9 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 11, 2022

