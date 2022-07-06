Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together in Shamshera that is set to be released on July 22. The two, as Balli and Sona, are turning up the heat with their latest photoshoot. The two have not just amped up the style quotient, but the hotness quotient as well. Shamshera Jodi Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Get Hot and Heavy in These Sexy Clicks (View Pics).

Balli & Sona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)