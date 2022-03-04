Another legend has gone too soon. Shane Warne, known to redefine spin bowling, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He was 52. Ever since the news broke the internet, tributes have been pouring in for the legend. Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Varun Dhawan also paid their tribute to Warne.

Ranveer Singh

Boman Irani

A legend is no more. Gone too soon. Thank you Mr. Warne for the memories of your magic on the cricket field.#RIP #ShaneWarne — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) March 4, 2022

Varun Dhawan

Vikrant Massey

Angad Bedi

Arjun Kapoor

Anil Kapoor

