Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming action drama Sharaabi, alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared an update about the film on Tuesday, stating that the shooting is scheduled to begin soon. He wrote, "ABHISHEK KAPOOR’S NEW FILM TITLED ‘SHARAABI’… #Sharaabi is the title of director #AbhishekKapoor’s next venture… More details will be announced in due course… The film will begin soon.” Rasha and Aaman are being launched by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for introducing Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Ajay Devgn-Abhishek Kapoor's Untitled Film to Release on February 9, 2024; Ajay's Nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha to Make Their Debut.

Rasha To Make Her Debut Alongside Ajay Devgn and His Nephew Aaman:

