Excitement mounts as the release date for director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming action-adventure film featuring powerhouse actor Ajay Devgn, along with the debut of Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn's Nephew) and Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's Daughter), has been officially announced. The highly anticipated film, yet to be titled, will hit theaters on February 9, 2024. The movie will be produced by the renowned duo Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: From Maidaan to Raid 2, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Star.

