The first song from Sharmaji Namkeen titled "Ye Luthrey" is out! Starring late Rishi Kapoor as well as Paresh Rawal in the same role, the track is a fun one. The song basically highlights Sharmaji's love for cooking and will defiantly bring a smile on your face. "Ye Luthrey" is sung by Jasbir Jassi. Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal Cook Up a Story That Is Sweet, Emotional and Something That Cannot Be Missed (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)