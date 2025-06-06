Shazahn Padamsee, best known for her debut in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year opposite Ranbir Kapoor and her roles in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Housefull 2, has married businessman Ashish Kanakia, CEO of MovieMax Cinemas. The 37-year-old actress shared stunning pictures from her fairytale wedding, showcasing her in a beautiful lehenga with pastel colours while the groom looked dapper in an off-white kurta-sherwani. Akhil Akkineni Marries Zainab Ravdjee in Traditional Hyderabad Wedding Amidst Industry Guests.

Check Out Pictures of Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia's Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazahn Padamsee (@shazahnpadamsee)

