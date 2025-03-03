Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker are currently on cloud nine as their son Konark Gowariker has tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia. Niyati is the daughter of real estate magnate Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, owner of the Kankia Group. Following a star-studded pre-wedding ceremony, the couple got married on Sunday (March 2) in Mumbai. Later, a wedding reception was held in the evening. Several photos and videos of Bollywood celebs arriving at the function have now surfaced online. Celebs including Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Vidya Balan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Pooja Hegde, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were seen attending the wedding. Housefull 2 actress Shazahn Padamsee and Lagaan actress Gracy Singh also made a rare appearance at the star-studded night. ‘Swades’ Clocks 20 Years: Ashutosh Gowariker Reflects on the Impact and Journey Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Classic (View Pics).

Aamir Khan

Pooja Hegde

Sonali Bendre With Husband Goldie Behl

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Vidya Balan

Vidya Malavade

Shazahn Padamsee

Gracy Singh

Sajid Nadiadwala

Newlyweds Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia Pose With Their Family

