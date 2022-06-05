Fans are going to get to hear a soulful melody crooned by late singer KK. The song “Dhoop Paani Bahne De” from Pankaj Tripathi’s film Sherdil-The Pilibhit Saga will be released tomorrow, June 6. The lyrics of it has been penned by Gulzaar Saab and Shantanu Moitra has composed the music. It is the first track been released from the film. Sherdil-The Pilibhit Saga Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Sayani Gupta’s Film Revolving Around ‘Man And Nature Conflict’ Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Sherdil-The Pilibhit Saga Song Dhoop Paani Bahne De

Had already shared a video of Gulzar Saab and KK from this recording. Never imagined in my wildest dreams the first song of Sherdil will be released in his absence. Travel well, my friend. pic.twitter.com/w9E2DFXVEw — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) June 5, 2022

