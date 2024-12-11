IMDb has revealed its list of the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali claiming the top spot. Following closely is the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. In third place is Panchayat Season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta. Other popular series in the top 10 include shows like Gyaarah Gyaarah, Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamla Laegal Hai, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Murder in Mahim and The Great Indian Kapil Show. IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024: Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Tops the List Followed by Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ – Check Out Top 10!

