Sherni is Vidya Balan's next movie which will hit Amazon Prime Video this June. Today, the actress shared a peek into the world of a Sherni or a Tigress who can find her way no matter how dense a forest is. The trailer of the film will release on June 2.

Check out the teaser of Sherni

