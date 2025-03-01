Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has become the latest victim of deepfake and AI-generated content. The Kahaani actress addressed a viral video on her Instagram handle on Saturday (March 1), clarifying that the video, which claimed to feature her, was actually fake and AI-generated. Sharing a long note, Vidya Balan warned everyone to be cautious against such fake content. She wrote, "There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content." Check out her post. Shreya Ghoshal's X Account Hacked; Singer Alerts Fans About Spam and Phishing Links (Read Post).

Vidya Balan Calls Out AI-Generated Content Featuring Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

