In a surprising turn of events, netizens have claimed that famous Bollywood actress Vidya Balan posted a WhatsApp text on her social media that she got from India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's PR team. Vidya Balan's post came after Rohit Sharma 'opted out' of the crucial fifth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit was going through a horrible run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and only scored 31 runs in three Tests. Amidst this bad phase, Bollywood diva Vidya Balan extended support to Rohit Sharma. After Vidya Balan's support, netizens have claimed that she had posted a WhatsApp text by Sharma's PR team. Rohit Sharma Full Interview: India Captain Denies Retirement Rumours, Opens Up on Controversy Around Dressing Room Leaks (Watch Video).

Netizen Claim Vidya Balan Posted WhatsApp Text

Looks like Vidya Balan accidentally posted the WhatsApp text that PR teams sends to celebs pic.twitter.com/sEinPUPzZf — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) January 4, 2025

Is Vidya Balan Doing a PR?

Itni bhi PR nahi karni chaiye ki end ma expose he ho jao 😭 — 𝘼𝙙𝙤𝙡𝙛 𝙃𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙧 (@Rrisshuu) January 4, 2025

Netizen Claim Vidya Balan Posted Screenshot on Instagram

Instagram story of Vidya Balan in support of Rohit sharma She literally posted the screenshot of her chat with Rohit’s PR team 😂 pic.twitter.com/qnkmeb3HTP — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) January 4, 2025

This is Hilarious!

Hitman has managed to grab the spotlight, even from non-cricket fans. The rise of Hitman continues! The lengths his team goes to for attention 🤣 Hitman might just be remembered for having the strongest PR squad in history. #VidyaBalan#RohitSharmapic.twitter.com/KI0x883PQo — Ram 😎 (@ram_18_24) January 4, 2025

LOL!

Vidya Balan randomly tweeting about Rohit sharma but it's not a PR Campaign. pic.twitter.com/9ndMWqSugQ — Dhakkan Rice (@Sahil_Adhikaari) January 4, 2025

Another Netizen Claim Regarding Vidya Balan's Post

5 IPL trophies and T20 world cup as a captain, 3 double hundreds and 10k runs in ODI, 5 centuries in T20i's and this is the first time she ever mentioned his name on her twitter? 😭 His PR is actually doing him more harm than good. But it's actually funny so i don't mind them. https://t.co/aIGEaW1iEt — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 4, 2025

'Vidya Balan Even Posted It On X'

Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) January 4, 2025

