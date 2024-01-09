Actress Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram to shower her husband, Farhan Akhtar, with an adorable birthday wish. Celebrating Farhan's 50th birthday, Shibani shared a heartfelt post showcasing a series of their cherished memories together. In the post, she expressed her joy and love for her husband on this special day. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are approaching their second marriage anniversary, and Shibani seems to be the happiest person celebrating Farhan's special day. Farhan Akhtar Birthday: From ‘Rock On’ to ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, Top 5 Songs of the Multifaceted Star!

Check Out Shibani’s Adorable Wish for Hubby Farhan:

