Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in a private, non-religious ceremony in February 2022. Recently, rumours about the couple expecting their first child began circulating, but veteran actress Shabana Azmi has swiftly dismissed these claims. In response to the reports, she stated, “There is no truth to it at all,” reports HT. This isn’t the first time such speculation has surrounded the couple, fuelling excitement among fans about their future plans. Shibani Dandekar Quashes Pregnancy Rumours By Showing Off Her Toned Body, Says ‘It Was Tequila’ (View Pic).

Shabana Azmi Dismisses Shibani Dandekar’s Pregnancy Rumours

