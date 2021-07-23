Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is making a comeback with Hungama 2 after a hiatus has urged fans to watch the movie. Amid her husband, Raj Kundra's pornographic production case and arrest by the police, the actress posted a lengthy note on social media stating that because of the ongoing chaos the movie should not suffer. The flick is directed by Priyadarshan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Post:

