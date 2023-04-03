In the 2007 Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty kissing incident, a Mumbai court today upheld a magistrate court’s order discharging actress Shilpa Shetty in an obscenity case filed after the Hollywood actor Richard Gere had publicly kissed her at a promotional event in Rajasthan back in 2007. Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Showing Bhojpuri Actress Entering Hotel With Unidentified Man Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Richard Gere kissing incident: A sessions court at Mumbai today upheld a magistrate court’s order discharging actress Shilpa Shetty in an obscenity case filed after actor Richard Gere had publicly kissed her at a promotional event in Rajasthan in 2007.@TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/KNxarya8Tw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)