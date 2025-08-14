Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, recently paid a spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, seeking blessings and guidance. A video of the couple's interaction with the revered saint has gone viral on social media. During the visit, Shilpa and Raj were seen asking Maharaj, "Aap hame bataiye ki hame kya karna chahiye." In the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj was seen advising them to "Koi nasha na karo". Shilpa also asked about the practice of chanting 'Radha', to which Maharaj explained its spiritual significance and how it could help overcome life’s challenges. During the conversation, Raj expressed his heartfelt wish to donate one of his kidneys to the revered saint after learning that both of his kidneys had failed. ‘Malicious Attempt To Defame My Clients’: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil Issues Statement After Actress and Her Businessman Husband Booked in INR 60 Crore Cheating Case.

‘Koi Nasha Na Karo’: Premanand Ji Maharaj's Advice Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

