Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot on February 9. The Khuda Haafiz actress and Drishyam 2 director stunned in traditional wedding ensembles. The couple has dropped pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram and they are simply beautiful. They mentioned in their post, “Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life!” Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are Married! Couple Shares First Pics as Husband and Wife and They Will Melt Your Hearts (View Pics).

Shivaleeka Oberoi And Abhishek Pathak Wedding Pics

