A Delhi Court granted anticipatory bail to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in a case related to cheating on Tuesday (August 12). The case involved allegations of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy over the Chinese rights of Ajay Devgn's 2022 film Drishyam 2. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts granted the relief, noting that INR 75 lakh in question was not paid to Pathak personally and his custodial interrogation was not necessary. "It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant Kumar Mangat Pathak shall be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of INR 1,00,000 with one sureties of the like amount to the satsfaction of the Arresting Officer/ SHO/ IO," the court ordered. Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’: Director Jeethu Joseph Reveals How He Prevented Makers of Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Version From Starting Production Before Malayalam Version.

Delhi Court Grants Protection From Arrest to Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in ‘Drishyam 2’ Chinese Rights Cheating Case

A Delhi court on Aug 12 granted anticipatory bail to film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in a case related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy over the Chinese rights of the movie Drishyam 2. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) of the Patiala House Courts passed the order… pic.twitter.com/UoC5sn2oRk — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)