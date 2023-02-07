Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is officially married! The couple got hitched in Jaisalmer ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Recently, Kiara shared few beautiful pictures from her wedding where Groom Sidharth wore a white sherwani, while the bride wore pink for the wedding. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released 2021.Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are Married; Couple Ties the Knot in Rajasthan.

Check These Beautiful pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

