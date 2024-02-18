Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor recently treated her fans with a charming Sunday post on Instagram. In the pictures, she dazzled in a pink Anarkali suit paired with jhumkas and a small bindi, radiating grace and charm. Her smile and blush added to the allure as she posed for the cameras. In her caption, she playfully asked her followers, "Which 90s character suits me the most?" This post will surely bring a smile to the faces of her devoted fans. Shraddha Kapoor Melts Hearts As She Joins ‘How It Started vs How It’s Going’ Trend, Shares Adorable Childhood Photo!

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor)

