Siddhanth Chaturvedi has responded to a comment he made in a recent interview where he compared working in Shakrun Batra's Gehraiyaan to doing a Marvel film. Replying to a Twitter user, he said, he ‘didn’t mean’ it actually, but also added that he deserved to be trolled for uttering that. At the end, adding fuel to fire he also said that he is 'Batman'. LOL. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s Fantastic Performances Strengthen Shakun Batra’s Relationship Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Siddhanth Chaturvedi:

Oh damn! I didn’t mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon.🙌😂 Aur suno main Batman hoon.lelo. — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddyChats) February 24, 2022

