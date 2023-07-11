Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to steal hearts as they embrace married life. The adorable couple, who tied the knot on February 7, 2023, are the talk of the town. Sidharth, known for his role in Mission Majnu, recently attended an event in Mumbai where he couldn't help but shower praises on his wife. The actor took to the stage and expressed his immense happiness, saying, "I have only recently gotten married. I am very happy." Sidharth referred to Kiara as his "most prized treasure" and highlighted the importance of partnership, stating, "There is no 'I' in a marriage, only 'we.' That is life." The duo continues to set relationship goals for fans everywhere. Siddharth Malhotra Redefines Husband Goals as He Carries Shopping Bags for Kiara Advani.

