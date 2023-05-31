Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently returned back to Mumbai after a fun trip in Japan. However, it seems like Kiara is still over her vacay, as she has been sharing pics from the getaway online. Now today, the actress dropped a series of clicks on Insta, which sees Sid 'fulfilling husband duties' by carrying his wife's shopping bags. Isn't he the cutest? Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are All Smiles As They Arrive in Style at the Airport From Their Honeymoon (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra Is Husband Goals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Malhotras<3 (@siara_4evr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)