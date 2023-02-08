Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked like a match made in heaven at their Jaisalmer wedding on February 7. Right from the decor to the the bride and groom's shaadi outfits, the couple spelled class. Now, a cute detail of Kiara's wedding kaliras is out and it has a late pet dog Oscar connection. Well, as the bride's kaliras had a picture of Sid's pooch. Have a look. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are Married! Couple Shares First Pics as Husband and Wife and They Will Melt Your Hearts (View Pics).

Kiara Advani's Kaliras:

