There are several celebs who have jetted off to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s grand wedding ceremony. Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput was spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Jaisalmer. The actor looked dapper in white casual outfit, whereas Mira looked chic in a short dress that she paired with cardigan top. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar Jets Off to Jaisalmer for ‘Sid Kiara Ki Shaadi’ (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

ShaMira

Shahid's Wife Mira's Forever Crush is @SidMalhotra , Matlab Mira Apne Crush Ka Shadi Attend Karne Ja Rhi Hai 😂❤ #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/FUWAUmnYL2 — Junior Sid Malhotra🖤 (@Ranjanbharwaz1) February 5, 2023

At The Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

