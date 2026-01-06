In a robbery-gone-wrong, a man allegedly trying to break into a house got stuck in the shaft of a kitchen exhaust fan and remained trapped for nearly an hour in Rajasthan's Kota. The incident occurred at the Subhash Kumar Rawat residence while the family was away on January 3. When Rawat’s wife returned home around 1 am and opened the gate, the kitchen, lit by a scooter’s headlights outside, revealed the accused wedged halfway through the exhaust vent, with part of his body inside the house and the rest dangling outside. Police said the man had entered the premises with the intent to steal, but got stuck while squeezing through the narrow opening. Following this, his accomplice fled. Police rescued the accused and took him into custody. Authorities are now searching for the accomplice and probing whether the accused is linked to other theft cases, including claims that the gang arrived in a car bearing a police sticker to evade suspicion. Highway Theft Case: Delhi Police Cracks Robbery Case Within 48 Hours, Recovers 6,000 kg of Stolen Copper Worth INR 55 Lakh; Truck Driver Among 4 Arrested.

Thief Gets Trapped in Exhaust Vent While Entering House in Rajasthan's Kota

A theft did was foiled after the thief got stuck in the exhaust vent of the house he was trying to enter in Kota district of Rajasthan. Later, owner alerted cops who arrived and rescued him. pic.twitter.com/SQnpIrXP3s — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)