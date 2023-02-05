Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is taking place on February 6 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Fans have been trending ‘Sid Kiara Wedding, ‘Sid Kiara Ki Shaadi’ on Twitter ever since the buzz around the couple’s wedding hit the internet. From family to friends, many have jetted off to the destination to attend the grand affair. Karan Johar was photographed at the Mumbai Airport today as he was heading to Jaisalmer. The director-producer looked dapper in an all-black casual outfit. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-To-Be Arrives in Jaisalmer With Manish Malhotra (View Pics & Video).

Karan Johar Jets Off To Jaisalmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)