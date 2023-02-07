Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wikipedia pages have been updated ahead of their wedding and whoever updated them has already professed them as husband and wife. It seems netizens are more excited than ever for them to be married already, as both their pages show each other's names under the spouse section. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Schedule Gets Leaked! Shershaah Couple’s Main Reception To Take Place on February 7.

Sid and Kiara's Wiki Pages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐚 💘🇮🇩 (@sidkiara.world30)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)