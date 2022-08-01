Rohit Shetty in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla have confirmed that he has started working on Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3. Not just this, the filmmaker also revealed how this will be the 'biggest' cop universe ever made wherein a female cop will also join the actioner. Interesting, right? Singham 3 Is in Works? Ajay Devgn Shares an Interesting Hint With His Latest Instagram Post (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

