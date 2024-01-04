The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) extended a heartfelt welcome to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, expressing delight in hosting them at the iconic venue. Sharing the warm moment on social media, MCG conveyed their pleasure in welcoming the couple to the 'G, symbolising the ground's affectionate nickname. Notably, Soha, an actress and author, also holds a special connection as the daughter of former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, making her visit a nostalgic exploration of the hallowed turf once graced by her father. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Fam Adventure: New Year's Getaway Filled With Kart Racing and River Rafting! (View Pics).

See MCG's X Post Here:

A pleasure welcoming Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to the 'G ❤️ An actress and author in her own right, Soha is also the daughter of former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and came to check out the hallowed turf where her father once played. pic.twitter.com/yiM8kPAtGQ — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) January 4, 2024

