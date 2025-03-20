Nitish Kumar Reddy made the entire India proud when he scored his maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the India vs Australia 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In a podcast ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Nitish revealed that he scored the century wearing Virat Kohli's shoes. Nitish said, "Back in the locker room, he (Kohli) once asked Sarfaraz, 'Sarfu, what’s your shoe size?, and he said, '9' then he turned to me, and I thought, 'Oh my god, I have to guess this correctly' because even if they weren’t my size, I really wanted his shoes. I said, '10' and he gave them to me - In the next match, I wore those shoes and scored a hundred". Shah Rukh Khan vs Virat Kohli? Fans React to Baadshah vs King Poster Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opening Match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals He Wore Shoes Gifted by Virat Kohli During His Century Against Australia

Nitish Kumar Reddy. Built for the big stage. 🔥 @NKReddy07 Catch his first-ever podcast interview as he shares stories about his heroics in Australia, his cricketing idol, his father's sacrifices, and his love for his franchise.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Podcast

