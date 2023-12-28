Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaya Kemmu kicked off to New Year vacay with a thrilling fun, embracing adventure and family joy. The trio delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their getaway on Instagram, showcasing moments filled with kart racing and river rafting. Radiating happiness, Kemmu and Khan posted pictures capturing their joyous escapades, exuding pure family bliss. Their playful kart racing and spirited river rafting escapades revealed a heartwarming bond, painting a picturesque start to their New Year and offering followers a glimpse into their cherished family time together. Soha Ali Khan Shares Cool Carfie With Hubby Kunal Kemmu, See Her Latest Instagram Post Here! See Kunal Kemmu's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

