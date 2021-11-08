Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are not just one of the couples who have set major fashion goals, but these two have also set relationship goals on several occasions. On the occasion of Diwali this year, Sonam and Anand not just twinned in traditional ivory outfits, but the former’s post for her hubby dearest was all about love and it is just too sweet to be missed. Sharing a series of pictures from their Diwali celebrations, Sonam has called Anand her ‘whole universe’. To this lovey-dovey post, Anand had a funny response for his wife. He commented saying, “sooo cute my Jaan! … I told you though in that first pic my one eye is closed. My one eye blinks faster than the other I think.”

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s Pics From Diwali 2021 Celebrations

