Sooryavanshi, released during the time of Diwali, turned out to be a major festive treat for movie buffs. Fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were thrilled to watch the duo together once again in the Rohit Shetty directorial. The film has received impeccable response and the results can be seen at the box office. Very soon Sooryavanshi will hit Rs 200 crore mark. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office stands at Rs 159.65 crore.

Update On Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

#Sooryavanshi is displaying strong legs at the #BO... Maintains a STRONG GRIP on [second] Tue... Major chunk of biz is coming from #Maharashtra, despite 50% occupancy... [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 3.92 cr. Total: ₹ 159.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xscQ7htGqh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2021

