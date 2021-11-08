Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi released in theatres on November 5. And after three days of successfully running and a bumper weekend, the cop drama saw a big jump earning a total of Rs. 77.08 crore over the opening weekend. The movie collected 26.29 crore on Day 1, 23.85 crore on Day 2 and 26.94 crore on Day 3. With such exciting collection, the film has actually proved to be an actual mega-budget Bollywood flick. Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Cop Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore in 2 Days!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ITG2ZWEEYc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)