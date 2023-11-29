Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, in a video, praised Alia Bhatt for donning her wedding saree again at the National Awards, hailing it as an influential and much-needed message. Suhana emphasised the importance of sustainability, urging people to follow Alia's example and recycle outfits for events instead of buying new ones. She highlighted the environmental impact of creating new garments, emphasising the need to reduce waste for the well-being of biodiversity and the environment. Suhana Khan Is Learning Ballet, Shares Glimpse From Her Practising Session (View Pic).

Check What Suhana Said In The Video Below!

suhana khan praised alia bhatt for setting a precedent for everyone by re-wearing her wedding saree to attend national awards. pic.twitter.com/Ucouj77XmJ — ح (@hmmbly) November 28, 2023

