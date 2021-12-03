A grand premiere was hosted of debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap on December 1. Salman Khan, KL Rahul, Tania Shroff, Kajol and many others had attended the premiere event. Although Ahan and Tara were the stars of the event, one couldn’t take their eyes off from Suniel Shetty’s dapper look. He had sported a beige blazer with matching trouser and had teamed it with a white shirt. The pair of casual sneakers gave him a complete cool look. The actor, who is also known for his fit and fab avatar, has shared a pic of him from the premiere event and captioned it as, ‘On my way to watch my son on the big screen ‘TADAP’ releasing tomorrow 3rd dec !!!’ However, from colleagues to fans, one couldn’t stop going gaga over his dapper look. Tiger Shroff commented saying ‘Smashing it uncle’, whereas Sameera Reddy said, ‘you looked smashing last evening’. Ashish Bisht, Shwetha Menon, Bhakhtyar Irani and many others too have commented.

Suniel Shetty At Tadap Premiere

