Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are making heads turn with their stylish appearances at parties. The former couple was earlier seen together at a Diwali celebration, walking holding hands, sparking rumours of them giving their relationship another chance. And once again, the two arrived together at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s star-studded Diwali bash. Sushmita looked elegant in a beige sequined saree and matching long-sleeved blouse, Rohman oozed charm in a white kurta and pants with blue sleeveless jacket. Check out their video below: Are Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Back Together? Couple Spotted Holding Hands at a Diwali Party (Watch Video).

Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl

