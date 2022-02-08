Sushmita Sen has a cute reaction to a post shared by her sister-in-law and actor Charu Asopa. It so happened that Charu teased fans a glimpse of her baby enjoying Sush's "Chunari Chuanri" song from Biwi No 1. To which, Sushmita reacted and said "bigggggg missing happening!!!" The video sees the baby having a fun time watching the Bollywood tune.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

