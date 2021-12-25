The most amazing time of the year, Christmas is here. With this, today (December 25), we can expect a lot of x-mas wishes online from our favourite stars. And well, talking on the same lines, Sushmita Sen is the first one who took to Instagram and shared merry greetings for fans. She shared a few stunning pics online that see her posing with a reindeer statue. "Here’s wishing you love, light & hope," a part of her post read.

Sushmita Sen Wishes X-Mas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

