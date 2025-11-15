Today, November 15, Akasa Air revealed its plans to begin operations from the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. The airline said that its maiden flight from Delhi will land at the Navi Mumbai airport on Christmas Day, thereby making Akasa one of the first airlines to launch commercial services from the upcoming aviation hub. Akasa Air also announced flights to Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad. However, the announcement did not go well with an X user who slammed Akasa Air for missing Kolkata from the route list. "What a shame. Kolkata not included.. Why Navi Mumbai won't get connected with Kolkata?" the user asked. Responding to the user, the airline said that they are continuously expanding its network to connect more cities. "We truly appreciate your suggestion and will share it with our Network Planning team for future consideration," Akasa Air said. Navi Mumbai International Airport Likely To Begin Flight Operations From December 25 As Akasa Air Announces Flights to 4 Cities.

Flyer Slams Akasa Air for Leaving Out Kolkata From Navi Mumbai Routes

What A shame Kolkata not included..Why Navi mumbai won't get connected with Kolkata — Anirban Ghosh (@Anirban8369952) November 15, 2025

Airline Responds to X User's Query

Hi Mr. Ghosh, we would like to inform you that we are continuously expanding our network to connect more cities. We truly appreciate your suggestion and will share it with our Network Planning team for future consideration. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Akasa Air). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)