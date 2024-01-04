Sushmita Sen shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Instagram, marking his special day on January 4, 2024. The cozy snapshot depicted a warm moment between the pair, with Sushmita affectionately embracing Rohman as they posed together. Sushmita, clad in chic winter wear, radiated elegance in a black ensemble accentuated by a sleek leather jacket, while Rohman sported a casual look. Her caption overflowed with love and good wishes, celebrating Rohman's birthday and wishing him eternal happiness and love. Are Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Back Together? Couple Spotted Holding Hands at a Diwali Party (Watch Video).

See Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

