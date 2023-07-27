Sushmita Sen went Insta live post an event in the city last evening. The Aarya 3 actress interacted with her fans during the live session and many of them asked her about her health condition. Sushmita, who had undergone angioplasty after suffering heart attack, shared with fans saying ‘I’ve been healing beautifully’. She also said, ‘Health is fine’. Sushmita Sen Gives Fitness Goals As She Works Out With Daughter Alisah and Ex Rohman Shawl; Actress Thanks Them for Helping Her ‘Get Back in the Zone’ (Watch Videos).

Sushmita Sen On Her Health Condition

Aarya 3 Actress At A Launch Event In Mumbai

